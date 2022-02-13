WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

223 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-140100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

223 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs

55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. and patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ020-140100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

223 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 55 to

60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 30 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ040-140100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

223 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley highs

55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Valley lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain, cooler. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Valley highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Valley lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Valley highs 40 to 45.

Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight.

Valley lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around

45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-140100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

223 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly sunny. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south

5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow and a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after

midnight. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.

Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level at the surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet lowering

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

