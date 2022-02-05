WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022 _____ 121 FPUS56 KPQR 051201 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday. WAZ021-060045- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs around 55. $$ WAZ020-060045- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain until midday. Patchy morning fog. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs around 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs around 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs around 55. $$ WAZ040-060045- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Patchy fog until afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 45. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. $$ WAZ019-060045- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 401 AM PST Sat Feb 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Slight chance of rain until midday. Slight chance of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet lowering to 11000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.