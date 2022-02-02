WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

_____

454 FPUS56 KPQR 021119

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

319 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-030100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

319 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Light wind becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near

beaches and headlands, southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-030100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

319 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Chance of snow. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. and patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-030100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

319 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to

40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

and patchy fog. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-030100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

319 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow until afternoon, then snow likely

late in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow level 4000 feet after

midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising

to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 7500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight.

Free air freezing level 10000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather