WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

_____

751 FPUS56 KPQR 301153

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

353 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and New Years Day.

WAZ021-310330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

353 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except

northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind, except northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph near beaches and headlands. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Slight chance of snow

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs around 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-310330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

353 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 1500 feet in the

morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level lowering to 500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 25. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of snow showers. No snow accumulation. Lows around

25. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows around 35. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-310330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

353 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and a chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 1000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5

to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 25. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

$$

WAZ019-310330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

353 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow until afternoon, then snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times until afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers through midnight, then a chance of snow

showers late. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Free air freezing level at the surface in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

