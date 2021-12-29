WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

_____

120 FPUS56 KPQR 291157

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-300045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early becoming partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, northeast wind 10 to 15

mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 25.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph, except northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows

25 to 30. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. No snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

$$

WAZ020-300045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

25 to 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. South wind 5 to 15

mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Rain and snow until afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late

in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 20 to 25. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs

30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

$$

WAZ040-300045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow in the late evening and early morning. Mostly snow late. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning.

Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Highs 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Lows around 25. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

$$

WAZ019-300045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

357 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow in the late evening and early morning. Mostly snow late. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather