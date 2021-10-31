WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021

_____

910 FPUS56 KPQR 310619

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

1119 PM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-311130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1119 PM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-311130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1119 PM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ040-311130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1119 PM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around

45. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

WAZ019-311130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1119 PM PDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.

Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet rising

to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet increasing to 8000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet

decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to

5000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

