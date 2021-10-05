WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021 _____ 780 FPUS56 KPQR 051040 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday Night, and Thursday. WAZ021-052345- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ WAZ020-052345- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ WAZ040-052345- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain until midnight. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ019-052345- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 340 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow until midnight. Chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Free air freezing level 7000 feet in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely and a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$