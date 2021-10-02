WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

321 AM PDT Sat Oct 2 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain or patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to

13000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet lowering

to 12000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Free air freezing

level 4500 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Free air freezing level 5000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

