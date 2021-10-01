WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021

267 FPUS56 KPQR 011102

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecast Product for Oregon

National Weather Service Portland OR

402 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

WAZ021-012330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

402 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

WAZ020-012330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

402 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

WAZ040-012330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

402 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

WAZ019-012330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

402 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

