Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Labor Day, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment



.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, north

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 80.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar



.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 80.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Valley highs 80 to 90. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Valley lows 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley



.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising

to 16000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level 16000 feet

lowering to 15000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing level 14000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

