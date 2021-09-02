WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

_____

626 FPUS56 KPQR 021038

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-030100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-030100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs

around 75. Light wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-030100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A light haze in the afternoon. Valley highs 75 to

80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Valley lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Becoming

hazier in the afternoon. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Hazy in

the morning. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-030100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

338 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A light haze in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Becoming

hazier in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. Light

wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Hazy in

the morning. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering to 14000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

