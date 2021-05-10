WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

_____

904 FPUS56 KPQR 100925

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

225 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-110030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

225 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon,

then mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

WAZ020-110030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

225 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ040-110030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

225 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 75. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

$$

WAZ019-110030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

225 AM PDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to

7500 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

rising to 11000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather