WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

_____

579 FPUS56 KPQR 241111

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

411 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-250045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

411 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, except northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph near

beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Near

beaches and headlands, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-250045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

411 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-250045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

411 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet.

Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-250045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

411 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6

inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet

lowering to the surface after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

rising to 6500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet rising

to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Free air freezing level 2000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather