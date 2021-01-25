WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

411 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

411 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Numerous showers, some with small hail, and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level lowering to 500

feet. No snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10

mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain or snow developing in the afternoon. Snow level

500 to 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30

mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 500 to 1000

feet. No snow accumulation. Lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to 15

mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

411 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and

snow showers, some with small hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 500 feet. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the late morning and early

afternoon. Snow late in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain or snow. Snow level 500

feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain

80 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

411 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and

snow showers, some with small hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

evening, then isolated snow showers in the late evening and early

morning. Slight chance of snow late. Patchy fog overnight. Snow

level 500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 30.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of snow early in the afternoon. Snow

late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to

40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level

500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around

35. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

411 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers through

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow late.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow until afternoon,

then snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing

to 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 80 percent.

