WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

325 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

325 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph,

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Southwest wind 15 to 20

mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph, except south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

325 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

325 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely until afternoon, then a chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers through midnight, then a

slight chance of showers late. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 35 to 45. East wind 5 to 10

mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

325 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6

inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to

3500 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level at the surface rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to

3500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 3500

feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 4000 feet.

