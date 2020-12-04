WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020
_____
445 FPUS56 KPQR 041159
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
359 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-050015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
359 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs around 55.
East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a chance
of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and
headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 45 to 50.
$$
WAZ020-050015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
359 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY BELOW
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to
50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ040-050015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
359 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY BELOW
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
$$
WAZ019-050015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
359 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet lowering to
10000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow level 4500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or slight
chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain or snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet
rising to 9000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to
11000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 6000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Free air freezing level 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 3000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather