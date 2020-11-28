WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020
_____
684 FPUS56 KPQR 281140
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-290015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight. Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph decreasing to
25 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, west wind 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 40 mph
decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 50.
$$
WAZ020-290015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs
45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
around 45.
$$
WAZ040-290015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny
late in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of
rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley
highs 45 to 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley
lows around 35.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Valley highs 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley
highs around 45.
$$
WAZ019-290015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain and snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of snow until midday. Slight
chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to
7500 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air
freezing level 7500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet
decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 7000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising
to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet
lowering to 9000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising
to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air
freezing level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
_____
