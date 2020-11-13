WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020

_____

152 FPUS56 KPQR 131130

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-140045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 50. West wind

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-140045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ039-140045-

Greater Vancouver Area-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,

Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy

330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers likely through midnight, then rain late. Lows 35 to 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to

55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ040-140045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 45. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around

35. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-140045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Windy. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches. West wind 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 8 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

