WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
948 FPUS56 KPQR 011159
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
359 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-020045-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
359 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light wind becoming south
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Near
beaches and headlands, south wind increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,
south wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to
55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
WAZ020-020045-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
359 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
$$
WAZ040-020045-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
359 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 55 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southeast with gusts to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley
highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Valley lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 50 to 55. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ019-020045-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
359 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southeast wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air
freezing lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10
mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 20 mph increasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level increasing to above 8000 feet in
the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level
above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level
around 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level around 8000 feet. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level decreasing to 6500 feet in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 3000 feet.
$$
_____
