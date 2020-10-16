WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

212 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-162330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

212 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 55.

WAZ020-162330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

212 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

WAZ040-162330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

212 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Chance of

rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain likely late

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

WAZ019-162330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

212 AM PDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Chance

of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

lowering to 11000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet lowering

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 7000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 6500 feet rising

to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

