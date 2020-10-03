WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Areas of morning

fog. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

morning fog. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas of morning

fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY BELOW

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

245 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Free air freezing level 13000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

