WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-012345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly sunny late in the day. Highs

around 70. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 65

to 70.

WAZ020-012345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly sunny late in the day.

Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 70

to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 70

to 75.

WAZ040-012345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75.

WAZ019-012345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

407 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising

to 15000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

