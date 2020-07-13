WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020

873 FPUS56 KPQR 130927

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-140000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly

sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to

70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs around 70.

WAZ020-140000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy until midday, then mostly

sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming north

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ040-140000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Valley highs

75 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley

lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 80.

WAZ019-140000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

227 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to

13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to

14000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

