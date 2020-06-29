WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

343 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

343 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Rain and drizzle likely

late. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

343 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Cloudy with a chance of rain and

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

343 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely after midnight.

Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

343 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Free air freezing level

10000 feet rising to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then rain and drizzle likely after midnight. Snow level

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and drizzle in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Snow level 6500

feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and drizzle likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and drizzle after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and drizzle in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 7500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet.

