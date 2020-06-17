WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

032 FPUS56 KPQR 171042

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-172315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 70. Light

wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

WAZ020-172315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light

wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 70 to 75. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ040-172315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 70 to 80.

WAZ019-172315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

