WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020
_____
404 FPUS56 KPQR 241029
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
329 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Memorial Day, Monday
Night, and Tuesday.
WAZ021-242315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
329 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until midday. Slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming
light after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light wind becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Light wind.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
$$
WAZ020-242315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
329 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to
65. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 70.
$$
WAZ040-242315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
329 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 60 to 70. Light wind becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around 50. North
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Valley highs 65 to 75. Light wind
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ019-242315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
329 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to
10000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.
North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 11000 feet
rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet
rising to 14000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above
8000 feet after midnight. Free air freezing level 14000 feet in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather