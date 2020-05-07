WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
203 FPUS56 KPQR 070925
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-072315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
WAZ020-072315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
60 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
WAZ040-072315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
WAZ019-072315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
225 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising to
10000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level
12000 feet in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level
7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
