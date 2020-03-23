WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020

_____

498 FPUS56 KPQR 231002

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-232345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers, some with small hail in

the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers, some with small hail, and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers, some with small hail, and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-232345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers, some with small hail,

and snow showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers, some with small hail, and snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, some

with small hail, and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers, some with small hail, and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-232345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs around 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers, some with small hail, and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers, some with small hail, and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-232345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 AM PDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

12 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather