WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
_____
425 FPUS56 KPQR 131002
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-140115-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain increasing this morning. Highs 40 to 45. East
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet, but little if any snow accumulation. Lows 30
to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Showers, decreasing later in the afternoon. Snow level
800 feet. Little if any snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. East wind
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ020-140115-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Increasing chance of rain in the morning, then rain
or snow in the afternoon. Snow level lowering to 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then showers. Snow level
1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows 25 to 30.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Showers, decreasing later in the afternoon. Snow level
500 to 800 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 40.
East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Lows 20 to 25. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ040-140115-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow, increasing this afternoon. Snow level
2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. Light
wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then showers. Snow level
1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Lows 25 to 30. East
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs
35 to 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 35 to 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 25.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 50
to 55.
$$
WAZ019-140115-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
302 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Becoming cloudy early. A chance of rain and snow until
midday, then rain or snow. Snow level lowering to 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening. Then, snow showers overnight.
Snow level 2000 feet early in the evening, lowering to 1000 feet.
Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. East wind
10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the
morning. Free air freezing level 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather