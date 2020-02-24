WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

333 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

333 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 35. Light wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the late afternoon. Highs around 50.

East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

333 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers or light

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000

feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy

evening fog. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Light wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

333 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle or rain and

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in

the afternoon. Valley highs 35 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Valley

lows around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Valley highs around 50. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Valley lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Valley highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Patchy fog. Snow

level 2500 feet after midnight. Valley lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley

highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

333 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing drizzle or snow showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level at the surface. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 5000 feet. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 6500 feet rising to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3500

feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 3000

feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

