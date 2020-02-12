WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-130045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

WAZ020-130045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows 30 to 35. Light wind. Chance of rain 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to

45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ040-130045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Lows around 35. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 40.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ019-130045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

357 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning freezing fog. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle or snow

in the morning. Snow level 3000 feet. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy evening freezing fog. Snow level

3000 feet. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of up

to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 2500 feet.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet.

