WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

342 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-070030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

342 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times until afternoon.

Highs around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, except southwest wind

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts

to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 20 to 30 mph, gusts to 40 mph increasing to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph increasing

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind

25 to 35 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph, except west wind 15 to 20 mph near beaches and

headlands. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ020-070030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

342 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts one inch to over two inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a

half inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, colder. Snow level 2500 feet after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. No

snow accumulation. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

WAZ040-070030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

342 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times until afternoon. Valley

highs around 45. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to two

inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight.

Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain with snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Valley lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Valley

highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow with

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

WAZ019-070030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

342 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times late in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to two

inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a half of an inch to one and a half inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder. Snow level 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet in the

evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

