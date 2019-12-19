WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

152 FPUS56 KPQR 191050

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

...FLOOD WATCHES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE ZONE FORECAST

AREA. PLEASE REFER TO THE LATEST FLOOD BULLETIN FOR DETAILS...

WAZ021-200030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PST

FRIDAY NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times late in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 60 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph, except south wind

40 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to two

inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming light in

the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one

inch to one and a half inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 45.

East wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 45.

WAZ020-200030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times late in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 45.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two

inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 45.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming light in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around one and a half inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to 45.

Light wind becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40.

WAZ040-200030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows 40 to 45. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one inch to two inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two

inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ019-200030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

250 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Localized freezing rain in the morning. Snow

may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 12 to

20 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three

quarters of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Snow level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts one and a half to two inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to two inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 6 to 10 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

