WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-110215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then rain developing

late this morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

increasing in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10

mph, but 10 to 20 mph on beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Slight chance of

afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ020-110215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Increasing chance of rain in the morning, then rain

by afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain this evening, then a decreasing chance

of showers. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times overnight. Lows

around 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Slight chance of

afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-110215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY UNTIL NOON TODAY BELOW 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning. Then, rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain this evening, the decreasing chance of

showers. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain possibly heavy at times. Lows around 45.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Highs 45 to 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 2000

feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-110215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow this evening, the decreasing chance of

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a increasing rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow, possibly heavy at times after

midnight. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to

9 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Snow level 5500 feet,

lowering to 4500 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 1500

feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 3000 feet.

$$

