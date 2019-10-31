WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

441 FPUS56 KPQR 310903

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

203 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-010015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

203 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost until midday. Highs around

50. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ020-010015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

203 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to

50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around

35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ040-010015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

203 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny until midday, then partly

cloudy, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to

35. Light wind. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around

35. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ019-010015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

203 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 8000 feet lowering

to 7500 feet after midnight. Light wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

11000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising

to 12000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet lowering

to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 6500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

$$

