WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
_____
547 FPUS56 KPQR 211031
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-220015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind increasing to 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90
percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 30 mph, except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain
50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.
$$
WAZ020-220015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one
inch.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
WAZ040-220015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.
Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
WAZ019-220015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Rain at times. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet
in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the
afternoon. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet
rising to 10000 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising
to 12000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to
5500 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather