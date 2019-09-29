WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-300115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Isolated showers and a

chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 60. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain, mainly in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ020-300115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LATE TONIGHT TO 7 AM MONDAY BELOW

2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Isolated showers and a

chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then clearing. Areas of frost and

patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35. Light wind, but northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph on higher terrain.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Areas of frost early.

Highs 50 to 55. Light win, except east 10 mph on higher terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows

around 35. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Then, increasing clouds

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

WAZ040-300115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM MONDAY

BELOW 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Scattered showers until

afternoon, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Areas of frost early.

Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows

around 35. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Then, increasing clouds. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 55

to 60.

WAZ019-300115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

318 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM MONDAY

BELOW 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2

inches. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Light wind,

but northeast wind 5 to 10 mph on higher terrain. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Free air freezing

level 4000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Free air

freezing level 5000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 6000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level rising to 7500

feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Free

air freezing level 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level

5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

