WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph,
except south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and
headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to
70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
346 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above
8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
_____
