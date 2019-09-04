WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

479 FPUS56 KPQR 041002

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-050030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

302 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through midday, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-050030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

302 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-050030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

302 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of dry thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 75. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-050030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

302 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of dry thunderstorms after

midnight. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

$$

