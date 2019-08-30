WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019

_____

805 FPUS56 KPQR 301032

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

332 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-302330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

332 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 70 to 75.

South wind 5 to 10 mph, except south wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-302330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

332 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 70 to

75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-302330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

332 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 70 to 75.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-302330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

332 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon,

then mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

_____

