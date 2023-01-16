WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

792 FPUS56 KPDT 161213

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

413 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

WAZ026-170015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

413 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-170015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

413 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

WAZ028-170015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

413 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-170015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

413 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

WAZ030-170015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

413 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s, except in

the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ520-170015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

413 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Lows 19 to 27.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

$$

WAZ521-170015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

413 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

_____

