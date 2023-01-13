WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ALONG THE BASE OF

THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s

valleys. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and high mountain snow overnight. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and high mountain

snow likely in the afternoon. High mountain snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and high

mountain snow overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain, mountain snow and freezing rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mountain snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

