WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

_____

826 FPUS56 KPDT 291158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

WAZ026-300000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 17 to

21. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 15. Highs in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to

20. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ027-300000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain or snow likely

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 19 to 24. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 17 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 13 to 19. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to

22. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ028-300000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, becoming cloudy. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the 20s. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ029-300000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, becoming cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 1000 feet overnight. Lows

in the 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ030-300000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to

23. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and

1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

17 to 21. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 24.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 23.

$$

WAZ520-300000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 19 to 26.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 13 inches. Lows 13 to

20. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches valleys and

4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 21. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 11 to 17. Highs in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 16 to 22. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ521-300000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches

valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 15 to 21. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 19 to

25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 24.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 18 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather