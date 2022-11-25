WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ 100 FPUS56 KPDT 251158 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 WAZ026-260000- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ027-260000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 24. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 21. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. $$ WAZ028-260000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ029-260000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ030-260000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 11 to 17. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. $$ WAZ520-260000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s, except in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 18 to 24. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s, except in the 30s valleys. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 16. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 16 to 22. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 12 to 22. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 19 to 29. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above zero. $$ WAZ521-260000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$