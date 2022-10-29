WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except in

the 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid to upper 50s valleys.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Areas of frost overnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the lower to mid 50s valleys.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper 30s to

upper 40s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the upper 30s to upper 40s

valleys. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in

the 40s valleys. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the

mid 40s to lower 50s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

