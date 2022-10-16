WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in

the 70s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s

valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s,

except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

