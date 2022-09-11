WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

overnight. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Areas of

smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 90s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of smoke through the night. Haze overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s, except in the upper 60s to

mid 70s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in

the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s

to lower 70s valleys.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. A 20 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s, except in the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

70s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

