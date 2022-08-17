WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

470 FPUS56 KPDT 171058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

WAZ026-172300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 95 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ027-172300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 102. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 101. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs 93 to 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ028-172300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 103. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

60s. Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ029-172300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 101 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 100. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ030-172300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, except in the 90s

valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s, except in the lower to mid 90s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except in the upper 80s to

lower 90s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s, except in the upper 70s to mid

80s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-172300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, except

94 to 100 valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s,

except in the 90s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ521-172300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Very hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather