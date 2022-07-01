WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the

upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the

mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the

60s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Jul 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

