WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022

368 FPUS56 KPDT 111059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

WAZ026-112300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ027-112300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ028-112300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ029-112300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to three quarters of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ030-112300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

three quarters of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except in

the lower to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

WAZ520-112300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except

in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s,

except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the

upper 50s to upper 60s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the lower 60s to lower 70s

valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ521-112300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

